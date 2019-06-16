PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland Sunday night.
At about 8:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 155th Avenue on reports of a shooting.
Officers arrived in the area and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
Police say the suspect is not in custody and there is no suspect description available at this time.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is assisting in the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
