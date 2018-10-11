Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by semi-truck in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police say a pedestrian was hit by a semi-truck in Gresham Thursday night.
The crash occurred at about 9:40 p.m. near Northeast Burnside Street and Northeast 8th Street.
Police said a man was crossing Northeast Burnside Street when he was hit by the semi. The man was not in a marked crosswalk, according to police.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi stayed at the scene.
Northeast Burnside Street has been shut from Northeast Division Street to Northeast Hogan Drive.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
