PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after police say he was struck by a car in north Portland.
The crash happened in the 7500 block of North Fessenden Street at around 9:51 p.m.
The pedestrian, an adult male, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
The Major Crash Team is investigating.
North Fessenden Street was closed from North Calhoun Avenue to North Tioga Avenue for several hours during the investigation.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
