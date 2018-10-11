PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police say a man was shot at a hotel on Hayden Island Thursday morning.
According to officers, the shooting occurred at the Rodeway Inn & Suites in the 1400 block of North Hayden Island Drive around 9 a.m.
Police confirm the man, who is in his 20s, was shot near the hotel lobby's entrance and rushed to an area hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.
Responding officers found evidence of gunfire on scene but say no suspects have been identified or arrested.
Police do not believe there is a danger to the community.
FOX 12 spoke with the manager of a barbecue restaurant across the street from the hotel. The man says he witnessed the shooting.
“I saw a guy coming from the steps over there and he walked up to a car, and pretty shortly after that some gunshots went off," Keith Snyder said. "And I got behind a couple trucks and just watched the guy walk from where the car was over to the steps, and the car – like a gray 80s model Honda Civic – took off down this road over here. And I just got the customers that were in the parking lot inside, and after the person that did the shooting was gone, one of my cooks went over there to try and help – and that was right when the police showed up too.”
The Portland Police Bureau's Gun Violence Response Team and the Forensic Evidence Division are investigating.
A lieutenant says officers responded after a 911 caller reported a fight. The caller told police someone had been shot.
Police say they don't think the shooting was random and believe the shooter and the victim knew each other.
Officers ask anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video of it to contact them at 503-823-4106.
Detectives say the shooting happened near the hotel’s lobby entrance. They’re figuring out if it happened inside or outside. https://t.co/r7GbOuK24J— Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) October 11, 2018
