PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was shot in northeast Portland on Sunday, according to Portland police.
Officers responded to the 600 block of northeast 162nd Avenue at about 12:42 a.m. When they arrived, they found the man, secured the area and got him medical attention.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation officers also found a vacant apartment had been struck by gunfire.
The investigation is ongoing and no other information was given.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division at 503-823-0400.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
