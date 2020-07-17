PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed and seriously hurt in southeast Portland.
The stabbing occurred in the 5000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard on Friday at approximately 11:46 a.m., according to police.
Investigators say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived on scene. The suspect remains at large.
Investigators say the victim was stabbed while standing on the south sidewalk of Southeast Powell Boulevard. The victim after he was stabbed was rushed to an area hospital. Police say he suffered a serious injury but is expected to survive.
Anyone with information that could help is asked to call detectives at 503-823-0400.
