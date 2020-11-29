ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested and accused of robbing a Baskin Robbins in Aloha and other crimes related to a string of burglaries in the area.
Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies had responded to a burglary at the Baskin Robbins at 18506 Southeast Farmington Road in Aloha on Nov. 16. A caller had reported seeing the glass on the front door smashed. Deputies arrived and didn't find anyone inside the business but did see the cash register had been pried open and was empty.
Detectives from the Property Crimes Unit took over the investigation and analyzed surveillance video along with the crime patterns in the area. They were able to identify Mauricio Cesar Castro-Moreira (also known as Mauricio Cesar Castro-Cruz), 28, as the suspect.
On Saturday, a deputy stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Aloha the previous day. The driver, Castro-Moreira, was arrested.
Deputies also found several stolen items in the vehicle.
Castro-Moreira was booked into the Washington County Jail on second-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, false information to police and third-degree theft.
Detectives are awaiting forensic results that may link this suspect to additional commercial burglaries in Aloha.
