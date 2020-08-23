PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of shooting two men in southeast Portland in July, killing one of them, has been arrested in Bend, Portland police announced Sunday.
Thomas E. Cooper, 32, was located by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Taskforce in Bend on Saturday. The Portland Police Bureau said its homicide detectives had obtained a warrant for his arrest for second-degree murder after detectives and officers identified him as the suspect in a deadly shooting last month.
Cooper was arrested by PPB detectives with help from the Bend Police Department. He was booked into the Deschutes County Jail.
Cooper is accused of shooting a pair of men outside of a club in the 15800 block of Southeast Division Street on July 25.
One of the victims, identified as 27-year-old Tyrell Penney of Sacramento, California, died. The second victim, who has not been identified, is still recovering, PPB said Sunday.
PPB is asking anyone with additional information on the case to contact Detective William Winters at 503.823.0466 william.winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Travis Law at 503.823.0395 travis.law@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Hardesty's brother?
