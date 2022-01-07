Man suspected of stealing Washington County public works truck arrested by deputies

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said one man was arrested after a public works truck was stolen in North Plains on Friday.
At 1:09 a.m., deputies responded to North Plains Public Works at 31360 Northwest Commercial Street and were told a truck had been stolen. A witness saw the truck drive through a gate and followed it northbound on Northwest Mountaindale Road. The truck then went off the road and got stuck in a field.
Deputies say the witness saw a man get out of the vehicle and run back towards the city.
During the search deputies say the suspect entered the garage of a home on the east side of North Plains Elementary School and stole the keys to a Ford F-350.
Another deputy searching for the suspect came across a woman who claimed to be searching for her boyfriend, Benjamin Feigert, who was last seen walking their dog in the area.
A deputy at North Plains Public Works said he had located an abandoned German shepherd at the location. Deputies suspected Feigert was the suspect who stole the vacuum truck.
Deputies showed a picture of Feigert to a witness who saw him steal the vacuum truck from North Plains Public Works. The witness confirmed he was the one who stole the vacuum truck. Deputies later arrested Feigert.
Deputies discovered Feigert entered three other vehicles at North Plains Public Works, along with entering a pump house. They also found out the stolen F-350 that they had seen earlier was located at the Jessie Mays Community Park at 30975 NW Hillcrest Street. That park is less than a block from Feigert’s residence.