PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man in crisis and armed with multiple knives was taken into custody Monday after swinging the weapons at officers and causing a lockdown at the Oregon State office building in Portland.
Caleb D. Lee, 35, was issued a citation in lieu of custody after being transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to police.
The incident started at the state office building around 3:15 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a man with a knife.
Officers with the Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team tried to convince Lee to drop the knives, but Lee instead produced a second knife and began swinging and pointing them at officers, according to law enforcement.
Police at one point used less-lethal rounds on Lee, but they had no effect. Officers convinced Lee to drop the weapons after about 20 minutes.
The state office building was put into lockdown as a precaution during the incident. No one was hurt.
Lee is being charged with menacing and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
