Man taken into custody after causing crash, traffic delays on Hwy 217 in Tigard

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was taken into custody Saturday late afternoon after causing a crash on Highway 217 and attempting run away on foot, according to Beaverton police.
The police department says the incident started when officers were called to the Grocery Outlet store near SW Hall Boulevard and SW Scholls Ferry Road.
Before officers could arrive on scene, they say the man took off in his car and got onto Highway 217, where law enforcement says he caused a crash and then took off running, causing traffic backups and delays.
Police were able to take the man into custody nearby but did not say what charges he could face.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.