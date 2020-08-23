CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Swat and Crisis Negotiation Teams responded to standoff with an armed man near Rhododendron on Sunday.
CCSO SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team are working to safely resolve a situation with an armed suspect. There is no current threat to the public. Traffic on Hwy 26 is moving slow through Rhododendron where they are but the highway is not blocked. #SWAT #alert pic.twitter.com/cxyAfIuK8d— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) August 23, 2020
At 9:45 a.m. a deputy responded to a report of a burglary investigation at a cabin on Road 27 in Rhododendron, the sheriff’s office said. During the investigation the deputy spotted the suspect who was armed with a spear. The man threatened the deputy with the spear and then ran into an empty cabin.
The man identified as Nathan Alexander Surface,38, of Sheridan, WY, additionally armed himself with an axe and knives, according to the sheriff’s office. Surface then barricaded the doors and broke windows.
After several hours, SWAT was able to get Surface out and into custody.
Surface was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries before being taken to the Clackamas County Jail, the sheriff’s office said. He will be booked on three counts of burglary and two counts of criminal mischief.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.