PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man is in the hospital after a garbage truck ran over his legs early Monday.
Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian-involved crash on the Eastbank Esplanade at Southeast Salmon Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man with severe injuries to his legs.
Medical personnel treated the man and took him to the hospital by ambulance.
Officers conducted an investigation and learned the pedestrian was not actually walking but was sleeping under a blue tarp on the walkway between Southeast Salmon Street and the Esplanade.
Police say the driver of the garbage truck emptied a Dumpster into his truck’s box intake and then backed over the victim as he was pulling away.
The driver knew the tarp was there but was unaware that anyone was underneath it.
The incident remains under investigation. No arrests or citations have been made at this time.
Police say several possible witnesses left the scene before speaking with officers.
Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not talked to officers is encouraged to call 503-823-3333 and make a police report referencing case number 19-412683.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.