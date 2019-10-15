Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police say a pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Vancouver Tuesday night.
According to Vancouver Police, at about 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard and Chkalov Drive on a report of collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian who was hit was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center but was later pronounced dead.
Police say the victim was riding a scooter at the time.
According to police, the involved driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Eastbound traffic for Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard at Chkalov Drive will be diverted while police investigate.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.