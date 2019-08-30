PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was stabbed in northeast Portland on Friday afternoon, according to police.
Officers responded to the 700 block of Northeast Weidler Street at 1:21 p.m.
A man was found at the scene with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A suspect was detained, according to police. Officers said there is no threat to the community in connection with this case.
No further details were immediately released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
