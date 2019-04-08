PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man from Mexico was sentenced to a year in federal prison for his role in a black-market peso exchange money laundering scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
The scheme was uncovered following a lengthy and complex investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration into a Portland-based heroin trafficking organization.
In court Monday, Esteban Guillen Ramirez, 53, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release, the attorney’s office says.
The DEA in February 2015 executed multiple search warrants in the Portland and Vancouver areas following the long-term heroin trafficking investigation. Agents arrested more than 20 drug trafficking defendants and seized multiple kilos of heroin and over $400,000 in cash, the attorney’s office says.
At one search location, agents seized evidence of bank deposit slips and deposit instructions in which heroin traffickers deposited drug proceeds into multiple wholesale businesses in the Los Angeles Fashion District and launched a money laundering investigation.
Bank records showed that the majority of the cash deposits made by Portland heroin traffickers into the Los Angeles wholesale business bank accounts were structured to avoid detection by the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, according to the attorney’s office.
In November 2015, agents executed 14 federal search warrants in the Los Angeles Fashion District and seized financial records identifying Stefanos Fashions as the beneficiary of the cash deposits made by the Portland heroin traffickers.
Stefanos Fashions, owned by Guillen Ramirez, is a successful Guadalajara business that sells women’s accessories and cosmetics, the attorney’s office says. Financial investigators found evidence of a high volume of structured cash deposits and large quantities of bulk cash delivered to the wholesale businesses on behalf of Stefano Fashions.
While this financial activity was highly unusual for a U.S. wholesale business, it was a telltale sign that the Los Angeles Fashion District businesses and Stefano Fashions were participating in a black-market peso exchange scheme to launder the drug proceeds of a Mexican drug trafficking organization, the attorney’s office says. A black-market peso exchange is a trade based money laundering scheme commonly used by Mexican drug trafficking organizations to obtain pesos in exchange for U.S. dollars acquired from narcotics sales.
Federal agents arrested Ramirez in Las Vegas, Nevada in July last year. Ramirez pleaded to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering on Dec. 13, 2018.
Five Los Angeles wholesale business owners and one former CEO pleaded guilty to money laundering, tax and structuring related crimes. Each of the business owners that has been sentenced was required to a serve a prison term, and more than $2 million has been seized, forfeited or applied to restitution, the attorney’s office says.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.