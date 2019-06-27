PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man whose Oregon murder conviction was overturned by a judge will be released from prison Friday.
Frank Gable spent nearly 30 years behind bars. He was convicted of killing Michael Francke in 1989.
Francke was the director of the Oregon Department of Corrections and he was stabbed to death on the grounds of the Oregon State Hospital in Salem on Jan. 17, 1989.
Prosecutors said Gable killed Francke after Francke caught him burglarizing his car.
Gable has always maintained his innocence. The Oregon Innocence Project filed a brief on Gable’s behalf and in April of this year, Judge John Acosta found that Gable should either be released from prison or have a new trial, citing issues with the initial investigation and conviction, including another man’s confessing to the crime.
Court documents filed this week state Gable will be released from Lansing Correctional Facility in Kansas on Friday. The state of Oregon is appealing his release.
Gable will report to a probation office in Kansas City, Kansas and is not allowed to travel outside of Kansas or Missouri without permission of U.S. Pretrial Services, according to court documents.
The Oregon Department of Corrections confirmed Gable will be released, pursuant to a federal court order. He will not be required to return to Oregon because he will be under federal supervision.
