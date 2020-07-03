VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Firefighters found an unconscious man in an apartment after responding to a fire in southeast Vancouver early Friday morning.
At around 2:39 a.m., Vancouver Fire crews were called out to the Regency Apartments, located at 11301 Southeast 10th Street, for a smoke detector activation.
While crews were enroute, dispatched received reports of smoke in the area of the complex.
Crews arrived to the scene and found a first floor apartment with smoke coming from a partially opened window.
Vancouver Fire said crews forced their way into the apartment and found a fire burning in the kitchen. The fire was quickly extinguished.
According to Vancouver Fire, a man was found unconscious in a bedroom. He was treated by crews on scene for smoke inhalation and a medical condition and was released.
The cause of the fire was not released.
