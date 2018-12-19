ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - A man died after being hit by multiple cars as he tried to cross Highway 99 East in Albany on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews responded to the 100 block of Southeast Pacific Boulevard at 6:31 p.m.
Investigators said Carlos Romero-Santiago, 67, of Albany, was attempting to cross the four-lane highway when he was hit by an eastbound 2015 Subaru.
Police believe Romero-Santiago was also hit by another westbound vehicle, possibly a dark sedan.
The 22-year-old driver of the Subaru stopped, but the second driver did not.
Romero-Santiago was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors with the driver of the Subaru.
The location where the collision occurred is an elevated overpass with no pedestrian crossings. It is a 35-mph zone and traffic is usually moderate to heavy during that time of the evening.
