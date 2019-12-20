SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man turned himself in for shooting another man in Salem early Friday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 100 block of 37th Avenue Southeast around 4 a.m., according to police. Officers said the victim suffered several gunshot wounds and the suspect fled the scene.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Salem Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect called police and turned himself in several hours later, according to law enforcement.
Police have not released the suspect’s name but say he is in police custody. Detectives continue to investigate and have not released any addition details, including a possible motive.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
