SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Salem turned himself in to police on Thursday.
On Tuesday at 11:29 p.m., Salem police responded to the crash near McGilchrist Street Southeast and 22nd Street Southeast and found the man dead on the north shoulder of McGilchrist Street Southeast.
Authorities later identified the man as Mario Lopez-Lopez, 44, of Salem.
Investigators believe Lopez-Lopez was walking his bike along the shoulder when he was hit. The driver after the collision fled the scene.
Police said the suspect driver, identified as Jerry Lee McKennan, 48, of Salem, turned himself in and was booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility. He is being charged with criminally negligent homicide and failure to perform duties of a driver to injured persons.
According to police, McKennan told investigators that he leaned over while driving to pick up a dropped cell phone and didn't realized he had hit someone until the next day when he saw damage to his vehicle and read about the deadly crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Salem Police Department TIPS line at 503-588-8477.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Didn't notice until the next day? Yeah that's just an obvious lie offered in an attempt to lessen responsibility.
