Man uses homemade magnetic device to clean up St. Johns Bridge

ST. JOHNS, OR (KPTV) – A north Portland man is cleaning up the St. Johns Bridge with a very clever contraption he made at home.
Brian Jensen says this was all started on his runs across the bridge.
“I jog a lot on the bridge and notice lots of screws and nails along the edge of the road,” Jensen said.
Jensen says that’s what motivated him to make his own special tool.
“It's a 250-pound retrieving magnet taped to a ski pole,” he said.
He says keeping the roads safe is his main concern.
“I would like the city to know that there's industrial magnets that you can hook up behind like cars or trucks and drag along the road. That might be cool for eliminating a lot of traffic hazards,” Jensen said. “It might be me up there that gets a flat tire someday and then somebody might crash into me, that's like the worst place to get a flat tire too.”
He says he picked up hundreds of nails and screws during his first trek out to clean up the bridge. He says it won’t be the last time he ventures out to help keep the community safe.
“I just felt like it was the right thing to do,” Jensen said.
Jensen posted about his efforts on Reddit and he says it is inspiring others who are asking how they can help and get involved in cleaning up the community.
