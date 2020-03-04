SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Investigators are asking for help as they work to identify the victim in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in Salem late Tuesday night.
Salem police responded to the crash near McGilchrist Street Southeast and 22nd Street Southeast around 11:30 p.m. and found the man dead on the north shoulder of McGilchrist Street Southeast.
Authorities later identified the man as Mario Lopez-Lopez, 44, of Salem.
Investigators believe Lopez-Lopez was walking his bike along the shoulder when he was hit. The driver after the collision fled the scene, according to police. McGilchrist Street Southeast was closed for several hours overnight while law enforcement was on scene.
Police are asking for help collecting information about driver and/or vehicle involved in the crash. Officers would also like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time and might have seen something that could be helpful in the investigation.
Anyone who can help in the investigation is asked to call the Salem Police Department TIPS line at 503-588-8477.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
