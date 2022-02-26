One person was hurt in a shooting in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person was hurt in a shooting in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 117th Avenue and Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, they found 28 spent cartridge casings of multiple calibers.

Police said shortly after, a gunshot victim walked into Portland Providence hospital. Officers responded and determined it was the victim in the shooting. The victim was uncooperative with officers, leaving them with limited information. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Police have not said if there have been any arrests. The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you