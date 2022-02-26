PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person was hurt in a shooting in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
PPB said just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 117th Avenue and Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, they found 28 spent cartridge casings of multiple calibers.
East Precinct is investigating an injury shooting at SE 117th Ave and SE Division St. pic.twitter.com/9SQs0futGd— PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) February 26, 2022
Police said shortly after, a gunshot victim walked into Portland Providence hospital. Officers responded and determined it was the victim in the shooting. The victim was uncooperative with officers, leaving them with limited information. His injuries are non-life threatening.
Police have not said if there have been any arrests. The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating.