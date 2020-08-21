PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The 25-year-old man accused of a violent assault in downtown Portland Sunday night has been arrested.
Portland police say Marquise Lee Love turned himself in Friday morning after detectives and the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office coordinated with his attorney.
Love was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, coercion, and riot. His bail is set at $260,000.
Police identified Love as a suspect in an assault that was caught on camera and went viral on social media after it was posted Sunday. The attack took place during a protest in downtown Portland.
According to police, the string of events may have started around Southeast 4th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street, when the victim, identified as Adam Haner, was helping a woman who had some of her things stolen. Haner's girlfriend, Tammie Martin, got out of Haner's truck and was tackled to the ground.
Then, around 10:30 p.m., police said they responded to a call near Southwest Taylor Street and Southwest Broadway, just a few blocks from the initial altercation. Witnesses told police that people chased a white Ford truck, which crashed at the intersection.
Video from social media then shows Haner out of the truck and pushed to the ground.
According to police, a man caught on video hitting Haner in the street is Love. In some footage, Haner is seen bloodied and unconscious.
Haner was taken to an area hospital for treatment to his serious injuries. After Haner was released from the hospital, both Haner and Martin spoke to FOX 12 about what they experienced.
On Thursday, police asked for help locating a possible witness to the assault. Police say investigators Investigators have identified the witness.
"I am pleased the suspect in this case turned himself in and appreciate all of the efforts to facilitate this safe resolution," said Chief Chuck Lovell. "Thank you to all of the members of the public who have provided information and tips to our investigators. Your assistance is very much appreciated."
Love is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(6) comments
The question is what sort of misdemeanor will the DA charge love with...
Where are these savages coming from? And why can't they be stopped? Is the USA turning into a barbaric, 3rd-world type, lawless country? Or is it just Portland?
Another democrat off the street, but it's Portland, so he will be back out there very soon.
Lock him up and throw away the key. Worthless
Good, glad he's been arrested...and federal courthouses are closed downtown because of a threat. Where's the story on this?
Assault II is a mandatory minimum of 70 months in prison under Measure 11. Have fun punk.
