BAKER COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police arrested a man on Thursday who was wanted out of South Carolina for attempted murder.
OSP says the agency was contacted by the Horry County Police Department, South Carolina to help in locating James Shawn Nichol, from Myrtle Beach. Nichol was wanted for the attempted murder of his mother and stealing her vehicle.
Horry County PD, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, believed that Nichol may be traveling through Oregon.
On Thursday, at about 5:50 p.m., an OSP sergeant and two troopers located Nichol in the stolen vehicle at the Baker Valley Rest Area, located on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 295.
A high-risk traffic stop was initiated and Nichol was taken into custody without incident.
Nichol was booked into the Baker County Jail on an attempted murder warrant.
Police said the stolen vehicle was towed from the scene to be held for the owner.
Please don't deport this poor man to South Carolina. He was just trying to make a better life for himself and the children.
I'd be curious to know how Horry County knew their suspect might be on his way to or traveling through Oregon. Great job on the part of OSP. Must have given them a shot of adrenaline when they did a "drive by" of their patrol region rest areas, and spotted the stolen vehicle. Surprised the guy made it all the way from SC to Oregon without switching cars. If he had, he would have been tough to catch.
