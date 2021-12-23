PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help after a man inappropriately touched a 15-year-old girl while on a TriMet bus.
The MCSO Traffic Division said the man boarded Line 72 along NE 82nd Avenue and exited the bus at the NE Cully Blvd. & NE Killingsworth St. stop.
He is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5’ 1” tall, of average build, with brown eyes and black hair. He identified himself to the victim as “Jesus.” He was seen wearing a blue, Nike hooded sweatshirt, jeans, black shoes and was carrying a black backpack.
If you recognize this individual, please contact the Transit Police Division by calling 503-962-7566, and reference MCSO Case #21-61855.