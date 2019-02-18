PORLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers arrested a wanted man Monday after they found a loaded handgun in his southeast Portland gym locker, the police bureau says.
Thomas E. Cooper, 31, was wanted in connection to a homicide in the Seattle area and arrested Monday at the 24-Hour Fitness in the 4500 block of Southeast McGloughlin Boulevard, according to officers.
Cooper was taken into custody without incident Monday afternoon and lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.
He was arrested on the out-of-state warrant and is facing local charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm in public.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
