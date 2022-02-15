PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public's help locating an 18-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting.

On Aug. 20, 2021, 30-year-old Johnny Polanco was shot and killed in the parking lot of a convenience store at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Holgate Street.

During an investigation, Homicide Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Leonard Lonell Edwards, of Portland. Investigators believe that Edwards know he is wanted and is "actively avoiding capture."

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone who would like to submit a tip can do so by clicking here.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Edwards is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040, or Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508. Please reference case number 21-231670.