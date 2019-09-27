PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - U.S. Marshals arrested a man who was wanted out of Portland in Reno, Nevada Friday.
The U.S. Marshals Service in the District of Nevada said Timothy Nathaniel Hogue, 49, was located in the area near Gould Street and 2nd Street.
Hogue was wanted on a felony warrant for first-degree rape.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said that the arrest is associated to the indictment that was filed against Leslie L. Thornton.
Thornton is facing two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in November 2011.
The district attorney's office said Hogue is the second suspect mentioned in media reports filed in 2011.
It's not known at this time when Hogue will be extradited back to Oregon.
According to the attorney’s office, this is the 11th case to be indicted under the Multnomah County District Attorney's Sexual Assault Kit Backlog Elimination Project.
