WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – A man suspected of shooting and killing another man earlier this month was arrested late Sunday morning.
On Sept. 9, detectives identified Isidro Aguilar Jr., 38, as a suspect in the shooting death of 27-year-old Javier Montes-Reyes.
Montes-Reyes was found dead after a reported shooting in Woodburn on Sept. 5.
On Sunday at 10:20 a.m., Aguilera Jr. was contacted by Wilsonville police at South West 95th Avenue and Ridder Road.
He was arrested without incident and transported to the Marion County Jail.
Police did not release the full list of charges Aguilera Jr. may face.
The Woodburn Police Department is asking anyone with information on Aguilera Jr.’s whereabouts between the shooting and his arrest to call 503-982-2345.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
The neck tat gave him away.
