PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 35-year-old Gresham man wanted in connection with a child abuse investigation has been arrested.
According to the Multnomah County Jail, Kyle Vincent Shinn was arrested by U.S. Marshals. He was booked into the jail on Thursday on charges of first-degree sex abuse and two counts of first-degree sodomy.
Court documents state that Shinn was apprehended in Creswell City, Iowa on April 8.
In December 2018, Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Portland Police Bureau Child Abuse Team, asked for help locating Shinn, who had several felony warrants in connection with a child abuse investigation.
According to court documents, Shinn is accused of sex crimes involving a 6-year-old girl in an incident that occurred in July 2018.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Shinn will be arraigned in court Friday morning. His bail has been set at $3 million.
Shinn has a criminal history that dates back 10 years and is across three states, including convictions of DUII and strangulation (domestic violence) in Oregon, according to court documents.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
