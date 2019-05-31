(KPTV) - A man wanted on two arrest warrants out of Oregon was shot and killed by law enforcement in Wisconsin last week, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Joseph M. Tedrick, 33, was arrested in northeast Portland in Aug. 2018 after he led officers on a vehicle pursuit with a 5-year-old girl in the back seat.
Tedrick was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on multiple charges including attempt to elude, reckless endangering, and interfering with police. He was released in October.
When he failed to show up for his next court appearance, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Tedrick was wanted on an attempted murder charge relating to an incident involving a deputy that happened in September 2018.
According to the sheriff's office, a deputy responded to the report of a suspicious person and a vehicle in the area of Southeast Bluff Road and Southeast Serban Road in the early morning hours of Sept. 23.
The sheriff's office said Tedrick fired a gun at the deputy and struck a patrol car.
Tedrick was not located at the scene. A warrant was issued for his arrest after he was identified as the suspect by detectives.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, U.S Marshals and local Wisconsin law enforcement attempted to apprehend Tedrick with a warrant at a home in Ashland, Wisconsin on May 22.
Tedrick attempted to flee in a vehicle and struck and pushed a U.S Marshal's vehicle for a distance.
The Wisconsin DOJ said as Tedrick was fleeing, law enforcement saw he was handling a firearm. Law enforcement fired at Tedrick and struck him.
Law enforcement attempted life-saving measures, but Tedrick was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
