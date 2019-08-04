YACOLT, WA (KPTV) – A man wanted on kidnapping and assault charges was arrested in Yacolt on Sunday.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT Team arrested 36-year-old Jacob E. Cater at a home in Yacolt while serving a search warrant.
The sheriff’s office says Cater was wanted on a felony warrant for charges including first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The charges stemmed from a domestic violence incident that happened in rural Clark County on or about Thursday.
The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.
