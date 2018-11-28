SALMON CREEK, WA (KPTV) - A man wanted out of the Tacoma area was arrested after a SWAT situation at a hotel in Clark County.
SWAT responded to the Quality Inn on the 13200 block of Northeast 20th Avenue in the Salmon Creek area at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Deputies said 28-year-old Mark Savelle had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his leg and he refused to come out of the room.
Savelle was wanted on charges of first-degree assault and felony harassment.
SWAT team members and crisis negotiators made contact with him, leading him to eventually leave the room and be taken into custody.
Deputies said Savelle was treated at the hospital and will be released to Tacoma Police Department detectives.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
