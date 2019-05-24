PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man has a warning for others after he says he found a dangerous road hazard.
Braiden Newton says he found not one, but two boards with nails in them in the middle of the road in the St. Johns neighborhood of north Portland.
"Last second I saw it, kind of swerved, heard a loud thump, go out of my car, didn't see anything under my car, so I got back in and moved a couple feet, and then I just heard a horrible noise," said Newton.
Newton says he was coming home late Tuesday night when he hit the first board on North John Avenue. He says he pulled over and found the board, which was covered in white paint with five nails sticking straight up, stuck in his tire.
Newton was able to pull it out, but then after getting back in and driving away, he saw another board around the corner on Leonard Street. He says he was able to avoid hitting it.
Newton told FOX 12 he believes someone is doing this on purpose, but he doesn't understand why.
"Why would someone do this, and why here? It's directly across the street from a school," Newton said.
Newton says he has filed a police report.
This isn't the first report of nails on the road in the area.
One man told FOX 12 he's been cleaning up nails along the St. Johns Bridge.
There have also been reports of nails being scattered on North Interstate Avenue between Northeast Lloyd and North Greeley.
