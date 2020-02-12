WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - A man who alleged a racially motivated wrongful arrest by the West Linn Police Department in 2017 received a settlement of $600,000 from the city.
The Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office is now part of a civil rights investigation into the police department.
Michael Fesser said the former chief of the West Linn Police Department orchestrated his unwarranted arrest as a favor for a fishing buddy.
In February 2017, Fesser said he was on his way home from work at A&B Towing in southeast Portland when he was pulled over by West Linn officers.
“I saw police flights coming and I pulled to the side like I should do, and I thought they would go by, but when I turned around there were seven cop cars,” Fesser told FOX 12.
Court records show the investigation started after Fesser brought concerns of racial harassment to his boss at the towing company.
After Fesser made his complaint, court records state his boss called in a favor to his friend, former West Linn Police Chief Terry Timeus, to have Fesser investigated for skimming money from the company.
That accusation against Fesser was not supported by any evidence, according to investigators.
West Linn police set up surveillance of Fesser without a court order or warrant and then arrested him, according to the lawsuit.
“This is something that a chief ordered for a friend that could have destroyed me, but it did mess with my life, my children, my family, everything I was doing in the community,” Fesser said. “So, there has to be some consequences about this and it has to stop now.”
Fesser settled a lawsuit against his former boss and towing company last year. This week, the city of West Linn announced it had reached a $600,000 settlement with Fesser, to be paid by the city’s insurance provider.
“This settlement is not an admission of liability; it seeks to avoid additional expense, uncertainty, and drain on public resources,” according to a city statement, which also stated, “The City of West Linn and the West Linn Police Department do not tolerate any acts of discrimination or disparate treatment by its employees. In 2018, when the allegations were first reported, an internal investigation was conducted and swift and appropriate disciplinary personnel action was taken.”
Fesser said he used the previous lawsuit settlement to buy a house for his prison ministry and a transitional program called Going Home Two, helping men getting out of prison adjust to normal life.
Fesser said he helped over 50 men last year.
Now, he’s hoping to move on with his life.
“I don’t really care about the money. I care about justice. I care about my children. I care about providing for my family. So, that’s the most important thing for me right now,” Fesser told FOX 12.
Current West Linn Police Chief Terry Kruger released a lengthy statement about the situation Wednesday, saying, in part, “As anyone would expect based on the articles published over the past couple of days, many are deeply troubled and angered. I too feel the full weight of this. As the incoming Chief, I want to assure you that the current West Linn Police Department is composed of honorable, ethical and dedicated servants of this community who serve with integrity.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
