Man who approached group trying to break into cars later shot at while stopped at red light in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man who intervened while a group tried to break into cars late Sunday night was later followed then shot at in southeast Portland, police say.
At 10:47 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Foster Road.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the hand. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
According to police, the victim told officers he saw a group of suspects attempting to break into vehicles nearby and he exchanged words with them.
After the confrontation, the suspects got into several vehicles and followed the victim’s vehicle short distance on Southeast Foster Road.
When the victim stopped at a red light at Southeast 82nd Avenue, someone from a suspect vehicle fired multiple shots into the victim's vehicle.
The suspects then fled the scene.
Police said they are not releasing any suspect descriptions at this time.
The shooting investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the PPB non-emergency at 503-823-3333 or e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 20-281549.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
