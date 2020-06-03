VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A man guilty of two assaults before being shot by a Clark County deputy was sentenced to five years in prison.
James Matthew Kelley pleaded guilty last December to charges of second-degree and third-degree assault.
Deputies responded to a disturbance on the 11500 block of Northeast 126th Avenue in January 2019
The first deputy at the scene found Kelley lounging on the hood of a car. The incident was captured by a security camera.
A struggle ensued between the deputy and Kelley. Both men fell to the ground, before the deputy got up and shot Kelley.
The homeowner at that location said Kelley was a disgruntled former tenant who had attacked the homeowner’s brother-in-law Phil Henry before law enforcement arrived.
Henry told FOX 12 last year that he asked Kelley for his name, and Kelley replied, “Vladimir Putin.”
Henry said Kelley then punched him repeatedly in the face, before Henry fought back and called 911.
Deputies said Kelley has a criminal history and is a sex offender. He was initially deemed unfit for trial.
Last week in court, Kelley received concurrent sentences for the two assault convictions. He is scheduled to spend 66 months in prison.
