PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 38-year-old man was sentenced to 14 days in jail after he jumped inside an ambulance and bit an on-duty paramedic, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
The incident occurred near Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Sherman Street in February. The paramedic did not receive life-threatening injuries.
In court Tuesday, Jeremiah Ray pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the third degree and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, the attorney’s office says. He was sentenced to 14 days in jail with credit for time served and three years of formal probation.
Paramedics in February said Ray, who was not a patient, had tried to get inside the ambulance while it was stopped at a traffic light. While the vehicle was stopped, Ray approached the passenger side door while armed with a knife and climbed inside, the attorney’s office says. When Ray entered the back of the ambulance, the paramedic seated in the front passenger seat followed, struggled with Ray, and was bit, according to the attorney’s office.
According to court documents, Ray attacked the paramedic by choking him, biting him, and stabbing him in the shoulder with a knife.
After the assault, Ray exited the ambulance, entered Duniway Deli & Grocery on Southwest 5th Avenue, and got into a verbal altercation with the owner. The owner yelled for help, officers responded, and Ray was arrested, the attorney’s office says.
As part of Ray’s supervised release, he must undergo a mental health evaluation and receive any treatment as recommended. Additionally, he must stay at least 500 feet from the Duniway Deli & Grocery and is prohibited from approaching any ambulance unless he is suffering from an actual medical emergency.
