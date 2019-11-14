GASTON, OR (KPTV) - Some Forest Grove students went flying as their school bus crashed along old Highway 47.
No one was hurt, but after Wednesday’s crash, police arrested the 20-year-old driver Johnathan Gates for DUII.
After that crash, all ten students were checked out and no one was injured.
Police told FOX 12 that Gates was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash.
Mid-Columbia Bus Company said that Gates had passed all the required testing before he got behind the wheel.
“They go through an interview, they do a series of background checks, fingerprint checks, drug and alcohol testing before we ever put them into the training program,” Mid-Columbia Bus Company Western Regional Vice President Brian Shuldberg said.
They said drivers must have had a driver's license for at least three years and be at least 18 years old before they can get a license to drive a bus in Oregon.
Shuldberg said drivers must then go through hours of training, learn the ins and outs of bus driving and pass a driver’s test.
They then head out with some help in their first few days.
“We will typically send out an aide or another driver as they get familiar with the routes,” Shuldberg said.
This was only Gates' third day on the job.
Mid-Columbia Bus Company said Wednesday morning when he showed up to work, they had no reason to think anything was off.
“He'd interacted with management that morning as he picked up his keys and there was no indication there and the monitor didn't indicate anything. And we'd heard from a couple kids on the bus that they saw nothing, there was no erratic driving previously. He'd been on the route that morning for a little over an hour,” Shuldberg said.
Now Gates face charges of DUII, reckless driving and 11 counts of reckless endangerment.
He'll be arraigned in December.
Mid-Columbia Bus Company said gates has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
They said that is standard procedure for drivers involved in any crash.
