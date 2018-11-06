BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A 26-year-old man who crashed into a Beaverton pond after a high-speed car chase earlier this year was found guilty on several charges Tuesday.
Chase Larrazabal was arrested July 18 after eluding police on Southwest Murray Boulevard.
According to officers, Larrazabal tried to ram three police cars and crashed in a Lexus sedan and a Toyota Tacoma before ending up in the pond near Murray and Scholls Ferry Road.
Police said Larrazabal after the crash tried to act like a witness, but his performance did not convince officers.
Larrazabal was arrested and taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure.
A 35-year-old passenger in his car during the chase, a woman, was interviewed and released without any charges. The woman was also taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure.
A 66-year-old woman driver in the Lexus Larrazabal hit was hospitalized with serious injuries.
In court Tuesday, Larrazabal was found guilty on two counts of attempt to elude, one count of assault in the second degree, two counts of assault in the third degree, three counts of criminal mischief in the second degree and one count of reckless driving.
He is due back in court for sentencing later this week.
