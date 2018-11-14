NEAR TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - Almost exactly a year ago, Clint Lawson was driving a Greyhound bus on Interstate 84 near Troutdale when his throat was cut by a passenger who attacked him.
Lawson survived, and Robert Moran-Vasquez, the passenger, was arrested on attempted murder and 31 other charges.
In a Multnomah County Courtroom Wednesday, Moran-Vasquez took a plea deal in the case. He pleaded guilty to five counts of assault and reckless endangering. He was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison.
BREAKING: Robert Moran-Vasquez, the man accused of cutting the throat of a Greyhound bus driver near Troutdale last year, accepted a plea deal & was sentenced to 90 months in prison. The driver survived and was in court today. Lawyers say meth fueled the attack. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/GDYJpNvRpA— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) November 14, 2018
Lawson was sitting in the back of the courtroom Wednesday.
“I’m just glad that some sort of justice was done with him,” Lawson said
Lawson said he was happy with the plea deal because he wouldn’t have to endure a criminal trial. But he said moving on from the attack won’t be easy.
He couldn’t return to work as a bus driver because of the trauma of the attack, so after 16 years with Greyhound, he looked for a new job.
Now, retirement is further off, and he’s taking home a smaller paycheck. He still has nightmares and will be on medication for the rest of his life.
But he’s alive–and so are the other 28 passengers who were on the bus that day, some of whom intervened after Lawson was attacked.
Statements read in the courtroom from Lawson and his wife painted a picture for the judge of how their lives have changed since that day.
“It’s not going to be over for a long time, but we’re dealing with it,” Lawson said.
In the courtroom Wednesday, Moran-Vasquez chose not to make any statements but lawyers on both sides says he is sorry for what he did.
Lawyers said the attack was fueled by Methamphetamine. They say the drug caused him to act erratically.
“From what I understand from the lawyers, this was not typical behavior from you,” Judge Gregory Silver told Moran-Vasquez. “From what they told me, this would likely not have occurred if you hadn’t been doing meth that day. But that is not an excuse, meth didn’t commit this crime, you committed this crime.”
In court, lawyers said Moran-Vasquez was on the bus that day because his mother sent him on a trip to visit his brother in Idaho, but she didn’t realize how bad off her son was. They say he hadn’t slept for three days before the attack.
Lawson said the talk of drugs and remorse don’t change a thing.
“It shouldn’t have happened,” he said of the attack. “There were a lot of lives at stake there.”
After he’s released from prison, Moran-Vasquez will be on parole for three years. He’ll also be responsible for restitution, including Lawson’s medical bills.
Judge Silver spoke to Lawson in court, calling him and the other passengers who intervened that day heroes.
“There are times when the word hero is overused in our society," Silver said. "In your case, it certainly is not. Your actions on that bus that day demonstrated that you are a hero. You saved the lives of at least 28 people that day by your actions and all we can say is thank you. Thank you doesn’t take away the pain you feel and the trauma you’ve experienced since then… but as a society, we thank you.”
“I feel real good about that,” Lawson said of the judge’s commendations, in tears. “I’m glad to hear he took the time to do that for me.”
