PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the 44-year-old man who died following a disturbance and shooting on a TriMet bus over the weekend.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it’s investigating after a disturbance on a TriMet bus left one man dead on Sunday evening.
Just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called out to a report of someone shot in the area of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found Adrian Anastacio Richardson suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled Richardson's death a homicide. Police said an investigation revealed Richardson was shot during a disturbance on a TriMet bus. The suspect reportedly left before police were called. Police have not made any arrests or released any suspect information.
The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773.
This shooting was just one of the shootings that police responded to in Portland over the past several days. Two men, who were cousins, were killed during a shooting in the Madison South neighborhood on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the bureau reported there have been at least 750 shooting incidents with about 250 people injured by gunfire this year.
