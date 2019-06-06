PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who fired shots at a southeast Portland bar was sentenced to five years in prison.
Joshua Victor Flores, 33, was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded no contest May 30 to charges of first-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon. An additional charge of attempted murder was dismissed against him.
Police responded to shots fired outside the Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar on the 11200 block of Southeast Division Street the night of June 11, 2018.
Police found evidence of gunfire in the parking lot and multiple bullet strikes that hit the building. Nobody was injured.
An arrest was made a week later. The suspect was identified as Flores, who was taken into custody after a standoff at an apartment complex on the 14000 block of Southeast Stark Street.
Along with five years in prison, Flores was sentenced to five years of post-prison supervision.
