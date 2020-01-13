PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man who flew from San Diego to Portland to have sex with a young girl was sentenced Monday to more than 16 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
David George Hopkins, 61, was convicted in February last year on one count each of attempting to use a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, attempting to coerce or entice a minor, traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, and transferring of obscene material to a minor.
Hopkins was sentenced Monday to 200 months in federal prison and a life term of supervised release.
Hopkins traveled from San Diego to Portland on June 7, 2017, believing he would be able to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and her mother, along with her mother’s best friend, according to court documents and information shared at trial.
Hopkins had been chatting with an FBI agent and a person using an assumed name.
According to the attorney’s office, Hopkins started chatting online with person using an assumed name in 2012. During one of their conversations, he raised the topic of having sex with a minor female in Peru and sent the person a sexually explicit photo, the attorney’s office says.
In February 2017, Hopkins again contacted the person, this time using Skype and Facebook, and shared additional details about his sexual relations in Peru, the attorney’s office says. He also claimed to have had similar contact with a minor in Panama, according to the attorney’s office.
The person reported Hopkins to the Eugene Police Department, who referred the case to the FBI. The person agreed to cooperate with an investigation and continued to chat with Hopkins, who eventually sent her a photo of his genitals and asked for a photo from her in exchange.
Hopkins was arrested when he arrived at the Portland airport in June 2017. Law enforcement found stockings and women’s underwear in his luggage, the attorney’s office says.
Hopkins’ claims of abusing children have not been corroborated, according to the attorney’s office.
