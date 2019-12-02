PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man who tried to punch someone at Portland’s annual Pride festival has been sentenced to six months in jail.
Rodney Rodell Henry was convicted Oct. 31 of one count of intimidation in the second degree and one count of harassment in connection with the incident in downtown Portland. He was not convicted of a bias crime because the case was issued before Oregon’s new bias crime law took effect, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
The investigation started in June when Henry rode his bike up to a group of Portland Sidewalk Ambassadors, yelled “federal target” at them, and then flicked a rainbow bandanna hanging from one of the ambassadors’ backpacks. Henry during the confrontation said something to the effect of "we don't like that on these streets," referring to the flag, the attorney’s office says.
Henry when asked to leave tried to punch the victim in the chest with “a full swing”, according to court testimony. The victim dodged the punch by leaning back.
Police officers on bike responded and found video of Henry approaching the group, according to evidence presented during trial. The jury unanimously convicted Henry of his charges Oct. 31.
