Man who hid woman’s body after drug overdose convicted of abuse of a corpse

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who hid the body of a woman in her apartment after she died of an accidental drug overdose was convicted by a jury on charges of abuse of a corpse.
Clayton Lamont Howard, 56, was found guilty Tuesday.
The investigation began when 59-year-old Neta Mangum was reported missing by her family. Investigators said she died March 21 on the 15800 block of East Burnside.
Investigators said Howard concealed Mangum’s body with clothing, plastic totes and a mattress after her death.
Howard used Mangum’s cellphone and pretended to be her while sending text messages to her family, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Her family testified that they knew someone else was using her phone, based on the style and substance of the messages.
Police contacted Howard on March 22 and he was found to be in possession of Mangum’s phone and other personal items, including her bank cards and jewelry, according to the district attorney’s office.
During trial, the district attorney’s office reports Howard testified that he did not call 911 after finding Mangum’s body because his parole officer had ordered him not to have contact with Mangum and that he feared he would be arrested if he was found in her apartment.
Howard also testified that he attempted to provide first aid, and the reason he covered Mangum’s body was to fulfill a “dying declaration.”
According to the district attorney’s office, Howard and another woman had sex on the mattress that covered Mangum’s body after her death. The other woman was unaware of Mangum’s death or the location of her body, according to investigators.
Along with two counts of second-degree abuse of a corpse, Howard was also found in contempt of court for using obscene language toward a witness during the trial, according to the district attorney’s office.
Howard testified that he has prior felony convictions on charges of rape, robbery and burglary.
The jury acquitted Howard on one count of identity theft related to the alleged possession of Mangum’s bank cards after her death.
Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 3.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
