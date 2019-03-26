RAINIER, OR (KPTV) - A man who shot and killed Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter in 2011 was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.
Daniel Butts pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated murder and two counts of attempted aggravated murder. He also pleaded guilty by reason of insanity to several other charges, including robbery and burglary.
In court, the judge immediately accepted Butts' plea deal.
Based on medical evaluation judge accepts Butts’ plea of guilty by reason of insanity on some charges. Psychiatrist says Mr Butts suffers from schizophrenia. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/dqq8SEHFE5— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) March 26, 2019
While the prosecutors and the Painter family agreed to the plea deal, they asked the judge to hand down consecutive sentences. The judge did and sentenced Butts to life in prison.
According to the plea deal, Butts is not eligible for early release. He can apply for parole if he reaches the age of 70.
"This plea agreement acknowledges that there is substantial evidence that Daniel Butts does in fact suffer from a mental illness, but that his mental illness was never an excuse for the killing of Chief Ralph Painter," said Columbia County District Attorney Jeff Auxier. "Chief Painter acted heroically that day, and there are no excuses for the defendant's violent act."
The Butts' sentencing comes eight years after Chief Painter's death.
In January 2011, Painter responded to a disturbance call at a car audio store when he confronted the suspect, leading to a fight.
Investigators said Butts grabbed Painter's gun and shot him.
Painter had been with the Rainier Police Department for 25 years. He left behind a wife and seven children, and a devastated community.
The case against Butts was drawn out in large part due to Butts' mental health.
During prior court appearances over the years, Butts made various outbursts.
His defense stated that Butts was not capable of assisting in his own defense because he is mentally ill. A judge made that same determination in 2013 and Butts was sent to the Oregon State Mental Hospital in Salem.
Butts was diagnosed with schizophrenia. In 2014, a judge signed an order authorizing state workers to give him anti-psychotic medication.
Last year, Butts was found competent to stand trial.
