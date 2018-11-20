Man who killed wife in SE Portland pleads guilty to manslaughter, kidnapping

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who killed his wife in an apartment in southeast Portland pleaded guilty to charges including manslaughter and kidnapping.
Robert Lee West, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of first-degree manslaughter constituting domestic violence and first-degree kidnapping constituting domestic violence.
The case began Oct. 2, 2017 when officers responded to the 17200 block of Southeast Alder Street to conduct a welfare check on 26-year-old Lila F. Streeter.
A family member told police that West refused to put Streeter on the phone. The family member said Streeter had recently stated that West was physically abusing her, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officers said West refused to allow them to check on Streeter. Once inside, police said Streeter was found dead in a bedroom.
Her cause of death was blunt force trauma, including injuries to her head, neck and abdomen, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Court documents state West told authorities that he drinks too much and hears voices, and doctors wanted him to self-admit to a hospital for mental health treatment the previous week.
West initially faced the charge of murder constituting domestic violence.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Streeter’s family was updated throughout the plea negotiation process and they believe his plea agreement is an appropriate resolution to the case.
West is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 18, 2019.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.